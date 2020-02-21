The Wendy’s Company [WEN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $23.55 after WEN shares went down by -0.21% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.25 to 23.62. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.59.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 26 Feb (In 5 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] sitting at +16.15 and its Gross Margin at +29.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.70%. Its Return on Equity is 75.33, and its Return on Assets is 10.67. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WEN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 429.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 424.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.08 and P/E Ratio of 43.09. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] earns $127,195 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.33 and its Current Ratio is 2.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has 230.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.25 to 23.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 1.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.79. This RSI suggests that The Wendy’s Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Wendy’s Company [WEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Wendy’s Company [WEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.