TSR, Inc. [NASDAQ: TSRI] gained by 5.83% on the last trading session, reaching $6.35 price per share at the time. TSR, Inc. represents 1.95M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.70M with the latest information.

The TSR, Inc. traded at the price of $6.35 with 849654 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TSRI shares recorded 9.49K.

TSR, Inc. [NASDAQ:TSRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.64 to 6.62. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Fri 10 Apr (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TSR, Inc. [TSRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TSR, Inc. [TSRI] sitting at -2.92 and its Gross Margin at +15.51, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -24.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -19.00%. Its Return on Equity is -17.68, and its Return on Assets is -10.31. These metrics suggest that this TSR, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.06. TSR, Inc. [TSRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TSR, Inc. [TSRI] earns $162,828 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 4.89. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.11 and its Current Ratio is 2.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TSR, Inc. [TSRI] has 1.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.64 to 6.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 12.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.21. This RSI suggests that TSR, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is TSR, Inc. [TSRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TSR, Inc. [TSRI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.