United Parcel Service, Inc.[UPS] stock saw a move by -0.26% on Thursday, touching 3.16 million. Based on the recent volume, United Parcel Service, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UPS shares recorded 852.07M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] stock could reach median target price of $122.50.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] stock additionally went up by +0.89% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -9.29% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UPS stock is set at -4.13% by far, with shares price recording returns by -13.27% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UPS shares showcased -7.44% decrease. UPS saw -15.03% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.93% compared to high within the same period of time.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE:UPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 92.65 to 125.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $106.76.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] sitting at +10.52 and its Gross Margin at +18.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.50%. Its Return on Equity is 140.86, and its Return on Assets is 8.23. These metrics all suggest that United Parcel Service, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 664.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 664.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 30.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.78 and P/E Ratio of 20.84. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.11.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has 852.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $90.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 92.65 to 125.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 1.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.