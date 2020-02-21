Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] took an upward turn with a change of -0.04%, trading at the price of $47.32 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.6 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Wells Fargo & Company shares have an average trading volume of 19.32M shares for that time period. WFC monthly volatility recorded 1.44%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.65%. PS value for WFC stocks is 3.02 with PB recorded at 1.20.

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.34 to 54.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.34.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Fri 10 Apr (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] sitting at +23.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.10%. These measurements indicate that Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.60%. Its Return on Equity is 10.20, and its Return on Assets is 1.02. These metrics suggest that this Wells Fargo & Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 177.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.26.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.23.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has 4.22B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $199.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.34 to 54.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 1.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.