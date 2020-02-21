Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] gained by 7.16% on the last trading session, reaching $3.74 price per share at the time. Workhorse Group Inc. represents 73.83M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $276.12M with the latest information.

The Workhorse Group Inc. traded at the price of $3.74 with 2.9 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WKHS shares recorded 1.56M.

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.49.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Mon 16 Mar (In 25 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] sitting at -4463.94 and its Gross Margin at -1990.43.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2,093.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 587.40%. Its Return on Assets is -257.88.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 622.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] earns $7,066 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.20 and its Current Ratio is 0.34. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has 73.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $276.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 644.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 8.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.