Zillow Group, Inc.[Z] stock saw a move by 16.82% on Thursday, touching 19.26 million. Based on the recent volume, Zillow Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of Z shares recorded 142.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] stock could reach median target price of $62.00.

Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] stock additionally went up by +25.58% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 32.15% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of Z stock is set at 82.69% by far, with shares price recording returns by 59.27% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, Z shares showcased 81.23% increase. Z saw 15.08% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 123.54% compared to high within the same period of time.

Zillow Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:Z]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.47 to 55.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.47.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 14 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zillow Group, Inc. [Z]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] sitting at -3.42 and its Gross Margin at +82.54.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -1.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 180.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 15.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1,623.65.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] earns $307,554 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 22.14 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.02 and its Current Ratio is 6.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] has 142.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.47 to 55.29. At its current price, it has moved up by 15.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 91.28. This RSI suggests that Zillow Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. [Z], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.