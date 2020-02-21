WW International, Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] gained by 2.42% on the last trading session, reaching $38.71 price per share at the time. WW International, Inc. represents 67.84M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.56B with the latest information.

The WW International, Inc. traded at the price of $38.71 with 855914 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WW shares recorded 1.99M.

WW International, Inc. [NASDAQ:WW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.71 to 47.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.79.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 25 Feb (In 4 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of WW International, Inc. [WW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WW International, Inc. [WW] sitting at +25.69 and its Gross Margin at +57.22, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 44.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 39.00%. Its Return on Assets is 16.82.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 186.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 123.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, WW International, Inc. [WW] earns $84,118 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 59.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 1.07. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

WW International, Inc. [WW] has 67.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.71 to 47.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 131.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.41, which indicates that it is 3.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WW International, Inc. [WW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WW International, Inc. [WW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.