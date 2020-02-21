Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] saw a change by 0.77% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $71.21. The company is holding 532.88M shares with keeping 532.88M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 32.52% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -0.30% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.50%, trading +17.28% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 532.88M shares valued at 931459 were bought and sold.

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.74 to 71.43. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 23 Apr (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] sitting at +18.25 and its Gross Margin at +23.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.78.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 141.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is . Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 131.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has 532.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $37.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.74 to 71.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.16, which indicates that it is 1.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.47. This RSI suggests that Xcel Energy Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] a Reliable Buy?

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.