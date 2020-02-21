YETI Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: YETI] shares went higher by 0.84% from its previous closing of $32.14, now trading at the price of $32.41, also adding 0.27 points. Is YETI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.75 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of YETI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 70.76M float and a -6.65% run over in the last seven days. YETI share price has been hovering between $38.61 and $22.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

YETI Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:YETI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.35 to 38.61. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.14.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 7 May (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] sitting at +11.16 and its Gross Margin at +52.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.30%. Its Return on Equity is 66.81, and its Return on Assets is 8.65. These metrics all suggest that YETI Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 284.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 265.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 24.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.76 and P/E Ratio of 55.48. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.87 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 2.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has 89.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.35 to 38.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.