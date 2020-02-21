Zix Corporation [NASDAQ: ZIXI] gained by 10.58% on the last trading session, reaching $8.84 price per share at the time. Zix Corporation represents 55.43M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $442.89M with the latest information.

The Zix Corporation traded at the price of $8.84 with 1.22 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ZIXI shares recorded 487.40K.

Zix Corporation [NASDAQ:ZIXI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.24 to 11.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.99.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 7 May (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zix Corporation [ZIXI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zix Corporation [ZIXI] sitting at +14.82 and its Gross Margin at +76.12, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.10%. Its Return on Equity is 29.57, and its Return on Assets is 16.61. These metrics suggest that this Zix Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.64. Zix Corporation [ZIXI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.38.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Zix Corporation [ZIXI] earns $265,955 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 30.80 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.81 and its Current Ratio is 0.81. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 3.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.33. This RSI suggests that Zix Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Zix Corporation [ZIXI] a Reliable Buy?

Zix Corporation [ZIXI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.