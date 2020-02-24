Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] took an upward turn with a change of -4.19%, trading at the price of $3.88 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 817816 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.91M shares for that time period. ABEO monthly volatility recorded 9.94%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.70%. PS value for ABEO stocks is 670.76 with PB recorded at 2.10.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.46 to 8.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.05.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 03/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] sitting at -1940.16.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -38.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -43.40%. Its Return on Equity is -37.27, and its Return on Assets is -32.09. These metrics suggest that this Abeona Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 32.05. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] earns $36,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 31.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.37 and its Current Ratio is 4.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has 82.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $335.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.46 to 8.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 165.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.59, which indicates that it is 12.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.