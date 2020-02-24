The share price of Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] inclined by $1485.11, presently trading at $1424.79. The company’s shares saw 39.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1025.00 recorded on 02/21/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GOOG fall by -6.12% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -6.82% compared to -93.05 of all time high it touched on 02/19/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.06%, while additionally gaining 35.38% during the last 12 months. Alphabet Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1616.37. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 191.58% increase from the current trading price.

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1025.00 to 1532.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1485.11.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] sitting at +21.98 and its Gross Margin at +55.46.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.16 and P/E Ratio of 28.96. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] earns $1,357,471 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.35 and its Current Ratio is 3.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has 680.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1011.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1025.00 to 1532.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. [GOOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.