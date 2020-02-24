American International Group, Inc. [NYSE: AIG] shares went lower by -2.41% from its previous closing of $49.80, now trading at the price of $48.60, also adding -1.2 points. Is AIG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.84 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AIG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 868.89M float and a -4.57% run over in the last seven days. AIG share price has been hovering between $58.66 and $41.10 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

American International Group, Inc. [NYSE:AIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American International Group, Inc. [AIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American International Group, Inc. [AIG] sitting at +4.38, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 0.06, and its Return on Assets is 0.01. These metrics suggest that this American International Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American International Group, Inc. [AIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. American International Group, Inc. [AIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 580.43 and P/E Ratio of 12.99. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, American International Group, Inc. [AIG] earns $951,774 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.10. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.76.

American International Group, Inc. [AIG] has 913.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $44.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.10 to 58.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 2.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American International Group, Inc. [AIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American International Group, Inc. [AIG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.