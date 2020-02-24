Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] dipped by -3.33% on the last trading session, reaching $28.06 price per share at the time. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. represents 240.16M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.97B with the latest information.

The Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. traded at the price of $28.06 with 1.19 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AXTA shares recorded 2.23M.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.34 to 32.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.02.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] sitting at +13.48 and its Gross Margin at +32.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 19.46, and its Return on Assets is 3.69. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AXTA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 283.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 279.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.54 and P/E Ratio of 26.58. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.85 and its Current Ratio is 2.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has 240.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.34 to 32.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 1.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.