Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $14.96 after COG shares went up by 0.47% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.02 to 27.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.89.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] sitting at +40.09 and its Gross Margin at +45.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.20%. These measurements indicate that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.70%. Its Return on Equity is 32.13, and its Return on Assets is 15.29. These metrics all suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.01.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.36.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has 420.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.02 to 27.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 3.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.