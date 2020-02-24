Citigroup Inc. [C] took an upward turn with a change of -2.28%, trading at the price of $76.44 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 13.97 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Citigroup Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 11.71M shares for that time period. C monthly volatility recorded 1.68%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.54%. PS value for C stocks is 2.19 with PB recorded at 0.96.

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.05 to 83.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.22.

Fundamental Analysis of Citigroup Inc. [C]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citigroup Inc. [C] sitting at +23.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50%. These measurements indicate that Citigroup Inc. [C] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.50%. Its Return on Equity is 9.90, and its Return on Assets is 1.00. These metrics suggest that this Citigroup Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citigroup Inc. [C] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 238.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.86.

Citigroup Inc. [C] has 2.19B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $167.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.05 to 83.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 1.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citigroup Inc. [C] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citigroup Inc. [C], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.