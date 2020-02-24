Clarivate Analytics Plc [NYSE: CCC] shares went lower by -3.36% from its previous closing of $22.92, now trading at the price of $22.15, also adding -0.77 points. Is CCC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.14 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CCC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 175.46M float and a +3.40% run over in the last seven days. CCC share price has been hovering between $23.66 and $10.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Clarivate Analytics Plc [NYSE:CCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.75 to 23.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.92.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 02/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] sitting at -4.99 and its Gross Margin at +34.56, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 189.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 183.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.77.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] earns $211,456 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 0.63. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has 337.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.75 to 23.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] a Reliable Buy?

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.