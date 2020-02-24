Co-Diagnostics, Inc.[CODX] stock saw a move by 6.89% on Thursday, touching 2.66 million. Based on the recent volume, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CODX shares recorded 24.92M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] stock additionally went down by -1.77% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 169.91% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CODX stock is set at 161.80% by far, with shares price recording returns by 226.20% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CODX shares showcased 171.11% increase. CODX saw -23.11% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 369.74% compared to high within the same period of time.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 4.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.05.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 02/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] sitting at -15328.65 and its Gross Margin at -50.73.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 224.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 122.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 713.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] earns $1,996 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 0.45. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] has 24.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $76.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 4.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 369.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.