Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] opened at N/A and closed at $166.99 a share within trading session on 02/21/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.64% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $168.06.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] had 2.9 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.77M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.39%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.71%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $117.03 during that period and CCI managed to take a rebound to $167.94 in the last 52 weeks.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [NYSE:CCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 117.03 to 167.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $166.99.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 02/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] sitting at +15.75 and its Gross Margin at +38.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.20%. These measurements indicate that Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60%. Its Return on Equity is 5.51, and its Return on Assets is 2.06. These metrics suggest that this Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 138.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 137.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.02 and P/E Ratio of 84.65. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] earns $1,070,800 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has 416.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $69.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 117.03 to 167.94. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.37, which indicates that it is 1.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.48. This RSI suggests that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.