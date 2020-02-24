The share price of Dropbox, Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] inclined by $18.72, presently trading at $22.45. The company’s shares saw 39.61% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $16.08 recorded on 02/21/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DBX jumped by +20.63% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.39% compared to 3.84 of all time high it touched on 02/21/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 28.07%, while additionally dropping -12.27% during the last 12 months. Dropbox, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $28.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.05% increase from the current trading price.

Dropbox, Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.08 to 26.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.72.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dropbox, Inc. [DBX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] sitting at -4.85 and its Gross Margin at +75.26, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -59.30%. Its Return on Equity is -7.10, and its Return on Assets is -2.40. These metrics suggest that this Dropbox, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 73.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.16. companyname [DBX] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.95.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.23.

Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] has 417.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.08 to 26.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 85.34. This RSI suggests that Dropbox, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. [DBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.