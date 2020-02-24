Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $1.32 after UUUU shares went down by -2.94% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Energy Fuels Inc. [NYSE:UUUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.36 to 3.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.36.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 03/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] sitting at -67.19 and its Gross Margin at +39.82.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -12.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] earns $395,338 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 25.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.00 and its Current Ratio is 6.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has 103.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $140.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.36 to 3.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.