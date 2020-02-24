Enphase Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] stock went down by -1.73% or -1.02 points down from its previous closing price of $59.09. The stock reached $58.07 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ENPH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +40.84% in the period of the last 7 days.

ENPH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $59.15, at one point touching $56.74. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $59.15. The 52-week high currently stands at $59.15 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 701.76% after the recent low of $7.38.

Enphase Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.38 to 59.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.09.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] sitting at +16.87 and its Gross Margin at +35.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 42.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.20%. Its Return on Equity is 115.11, and its Return on Assets is 30.60. These metrics suggest that this Enphase Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 59.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.30.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.35 and its Current Ratio is 2.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] has 121.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.38 to 59.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 686.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 8.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 84.86. This RSI suggests that Enphase Energy, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] a Reliable Buy?

Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.