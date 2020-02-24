E*TRADE Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: ETFC] stock went down by -2.52% or -1.38 points down from its previous closing price of $54.73. The stock reached $53.35 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ETFC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +19.62% in the period of the last 7 days.

ETFC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $54.72, at one point touching $53.14. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $54.72. The 52-week high currently stands at $57.30 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 10.62% after the recent low of $34.68.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:ETFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.68 to 57.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.73.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] sitting at +42.52 and its Gross Margin at +85.17, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.40%. These measurements indicate that E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.00%. Its Return on Equity is 14.57, and its Return on Assets is 1.51. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ETFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.79 and P/E Ratio of 13.93. These metrics all suggest that E*TRADE Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] has 224.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.68 to 57.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 3.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.93. This RSI suggests that E*TRADE Financial Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.