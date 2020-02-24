Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] dipped by -1.22% on the last trading session, reaching $59.13 price per share at the time. Exxon Mobil Corporation represents 4.25B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $251.34B with the latest information.

The Exxon Mobil Corporation traded at the price of $59.13 with 20.05 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of XOM shares recorded 15.83M.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.45 to 83.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] sitting at +7.09 and its Gross Margin at +7.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is 7.48.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is .

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has 4.25B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $251.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.45 to 83.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 1.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.