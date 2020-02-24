First BanCorp. [NYSE: FBP] stock went down by -1.85% or -0.17 points down from its previous closing price of $9.19. The stock reached $9.02 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FBP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.96% in the period of the last 7 days.

FBP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $9.18, at one point touching $9.01. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $9.18. The 52-week high currently stands at $11.94 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -21.29% after the recent low of $8.92.

First BanCorp. [NYSE:FBP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.92 to 11.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.19.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First BanCorp. [FBP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First BanCorp. [FBP] sitting at +33.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.50%. These measurements indicate that First BanCorp. [FBP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.80%. Its Return on Equity is 7.71, and its Return on Assets is 1.32. These metrics suggest that this First BanCorp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First BanCorp. [FBP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.77.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.08.

First BanCorp. [FBP] has 219.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.92 to 11.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 2.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First BanCorp. [FBP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First BanCorp. [FBP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.