Foot Locker, Inc. [NYSE: FL] dipped by -3.22% on the last trading session, reaching $37.59 price per share at the time. Foot Locker, Inc. represents 109.09M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.24B with the latest information.

The Foot Locker, Inc. traded at the price of $37.59 with 902597 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FL shares recorded 2.92M.

Foot Locker, Inc. [NYSE:FL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.12 to 68.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.84.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 02/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Foot Locker, Inc. [FL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Foot Locker, Inc. [FL] sitting at +9.27 and its Gross Margin at +29.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.00%. Its Return on Equity is 21.53, and its Return on Assets is 13.91. These metrics all suggest that Foot Locker, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Foot Locker, Inc. [FL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 66.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Foot Locker, Inc. [FL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.18 and P/E Ratio of 8.13. These metrics all suggest that Foot Locker, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Foot Locker, Inc. [FL] earns $160,933 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 74.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.62 and its Current Ratio is 3.28. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Foot Locker, Inc. [FL] has 109.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.12 to 68.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 3.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Foot Locker, Inc. [FL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. [FL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.