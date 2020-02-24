FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE: FSK] stock went down by -1.92% or -0.12 points down from its previous closing price of $6.24. The stock reached $6.12 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FSK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.97% in the period of the last 7 days.

FSK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.255, at one point touching $6.20. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $6.255. The 52-week high currently stands at $6.64 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -4.44% after the recent low of $5.35.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.35 to 6.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.24.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 02/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] sitting at +210.41 and its Gross Margin at +66.17.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.39.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has 509.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.35 to 6.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] a Reliable Buy?

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.