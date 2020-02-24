Genuine Parts Company [GPC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $96.21 after GPC shares went down by -3.41% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Genuine Parts Company [NYSE:GPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.26 to 115.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $99.61.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genuine Parts Company [GPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Genuine Parts Company [GPC] sitting at +5.66 and its Gross Margin at +31.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.80%. Its Return on Equity is 17.43, and its Return on Assets is 4.55. These metrics all suggest that Genuine Parts Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94. Genuine Parts Company [GPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.44 and P/E Ratio of 22.70. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.64 and its Current Ratio is 1.24. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Genuine Parts Company [GPC] has 146.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.26 to 115.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 2.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genuine Parts Company [GPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Genuine Parts Company [GPC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.