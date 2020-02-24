The share price of GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GSX] inclined by $42.72, presently trading at $45.47. The company’s shares saw 433.03% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $8.53 recorded on 02/21/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GSX jumped by +32.91% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.21% compared to 11.35 of all time high it touched on 02/24/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 21.19%, while additionally N/A during the last 12 months. GSX Techedu Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $231.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 186.2% increase from the current trading price.

GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.53 to 45.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.72.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] sitting at +4.82 and its Gross Margin at +64.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1,305.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.34.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] earns $45,660 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 0.79. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] has 238.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.53 to 45.36. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 433.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.