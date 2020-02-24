Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] took an upward turn with a change of -3.05%, trading at the price of $17.48 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.98 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Invesco Ltd. shares have an average trading volume of 4.52M shares for that time period. IVZ monthly volatility recorded 2.43%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.35%. PS value for IVZ stocks is 1.31 with PB recorded at 0.85.

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.15 to 22.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.03.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] sitting at +21.99 and its Gross Margin at +69.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 6.13, and its Return on Assets is 1.96. These metrics suggest that this Invesco Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.98.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has 459.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.15 to 22.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 2.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] a Reliable Buy?

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.