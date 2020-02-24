Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $17.86 after IVR shares went down by -2.03% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.81 to 18.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] sitting at +148.64 and its Gross Margin at +84.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.10%. These measurements indicate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is 13.95, and its Return on Assets is 1.81. These metrics suggest that this Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 59.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 88.86. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.40 and P/E Ratio of 7.37. These metrics all suggest that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has 165.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.81 to 18.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 1.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.