General Motors Company[GM] stock saw a move by -1.81% on Thursday, touching 8.34 million. Based on the recent volume, General Motors Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GM shares recorded 1.45B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that General Motors Company [GM] stock could reach median target price of $46.50.

General Motors Company [GM] stock additionally went down by -1.81% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GM stock is set at -12.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by -4.76% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GM shares showcased -6.65% decrease. GM saw -17.30% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.10% compared to high within the same period of time.

General Motors Company [NYSE:GM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.97 to 41.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.29.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of General Motors Company [GM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Motors Company [GM] sitting at +4.31 and its Gross Margin at +10.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.20%. Its Return on Equity is 16.69, and its Return on Assets is 2.96. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Motors Company [GM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 250.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 160.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.78. General Motors Company [GM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.51 and P/E Ratio of 7.58. These metrics all suggest that General Motors Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, General Motors Company [GM] earns $836,811 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 0.88. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

General Motors Company [GM] has 1.45B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $50.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.97 to 41.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 2.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Motors Company [GM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Motors Company [GM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.