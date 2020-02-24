MFA Financial, Inc. [NYSE: MFA] shares went lower by -1.62% from its previous closing of $8.03, now trading at the price of $7.90, also adding -0.13 points. Is MFA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.84 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MFA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 449.12M float and a +1.80% run over in the last seven days. MFA share price has been hovering between $8.09 and $6.93 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

MFA Financial, Inc. [NYSE:MFA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.93 to 8.09. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.03.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] sitting at +57.41 and its Gross Margin at +93.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 46.50%. These measurements indicate that MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.50%. Its Return on Equity is 11.12, and its Return on Assets is 2.91. These metrics suggest that this MFA Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.61.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] has 451.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.93 to 8.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 1.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.