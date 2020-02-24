Weyerhaeuser Company[WY] stock saw a move by -0.45% on Thursday, touching 3.15 million. Based on the recent volume, Weyerhaeuser Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WY shares recorded 745.63M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock could reach median target price of $32.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock additionally went up by +1.59% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.79% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WY stock is set at 19.39% by far, with shares price recording returns by 3.40% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WY shares showcased 20.51% increase. WY saw -2.69% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 37.49% compared to high within the same period of time.

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] sitting at +4.55 and its Gross Margin at +17.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is -0.88, and its Return on Assets is -0.45. These metrics suggest that this Weyerhaeuser Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.32.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.39.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has 745.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.35 to 31.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 2.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company [WY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.