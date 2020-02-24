Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] shares went lower by -1.95% from its previous closing of $149.93, now trading at the price of $147.00, also adding -2.93 points. Is JNJ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.05 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of JNJ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 2.61B float and a -2.00% run over in the last seven days. JNJ share price has been hovering between $154.50 and $126.10 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 126.10 to 154.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $149.93.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] sitting at +26.24 and its Gross Margin at +66.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.40%. These measurements indicate that Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity is 25.36, and its Return on Assets is 9.73. These metrics all suggest that Johnson & Johnson is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.71 and P/E Ratio of 26.10. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.26. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has 2.61B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $390.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 126.10 to 154.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 1.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.