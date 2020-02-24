Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] took an upward turn with a change of -0.22%, trading at the price of $50.35 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.72 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Legg Mason, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.04M shares for that time period. LM monthly volatility recorded 1.88%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 0.67%. PS value for LM stocks is 1.51 with PB recorded at 1.15.

Legg Mason, Inc. [NYSE:LM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.36 to 50.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.46.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Legg Mason, Inc. [LM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] sitting at +12.45 and its Gross Margin at +82.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40%. Its Return on Equity is -0.87, and its Return on Assets is -0.41. These metrics suggest that this Legg Mason, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.24 and P/E Ratio of 19.07. These metrics all suggest that Legg Mason, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] earns $894,237 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36.

Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] has 86.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.36 to 50.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 0.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 85.14. This RSI suggests that Legg Mason, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Legg Mason, Inc. [LM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.