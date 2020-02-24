Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] saw a change by 34.90% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.62. The company is holding 26.03M shares with keeping 23.86M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 94.33% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -81.97% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -6.71%, trading +98.25% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 26.03M shares valued at 4.28 million were bought and sold.

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 03/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] sitting at -2646.03.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.80%. Its Return on Equity is -82.07, and its Return on Assets is -50.50. These metrics suggest that this Lipocine Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -14.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 34.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58. Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.99.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] earns $42,803 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.63 and its Current Ratio is 4.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.01, which indicates that it is 6.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.44. This RSI suggests that Lipocine Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lipocine Inc. [LPCN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.