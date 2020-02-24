Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $21.48 after CLI shares went down by -0.56% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [NYSE:CLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.96 to 24.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 02/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] sitting at +1.49 and its Gross Margin at +25.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.90%. These measurements indicate that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.00%. Its Return on Equity is 4.91, and its Return on Assets is 1.45. These metrics suggest that this Mack-Cali Realty Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 187.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 151.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.05 and P/E Ratio of 10.55. These metrics all suggest that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] earns $1,500,710 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.39 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] has 90.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.96 to 24.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 2.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.