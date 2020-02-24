Marathon Oil Corporation[MRO] stock saw a move by -1.37% on Thursday, touching 18.96 million. Based on the recent volume, Marathon Oil Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MRO shares recorded 835.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] stock could reach median target price of $15.50.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] stock additionally went down by -9.00% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -18.80% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MRO stock is set at -39.39% by far, with shares price recording returns by -11.78% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MRO shares showcased -18.60% decrease. MRO saw -46.59% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -0.39% compared to high within the same period of time.

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.15 to 18.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.25.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] sitting at +10.53 and its Gross Margin at +23.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.00%. These measurements indicate that Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 3.95, and its Return on Assets is 2.31. These metrics suggest that this Marathon Oil Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.80. Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.00 and P/E Ratio of 17.12. These metrics all suggest that Marathon Oil Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.18 and its Current Ratio is 1.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has 835.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.15 to 18.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.37, which indicates that it is 3.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.37. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.