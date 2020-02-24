The share price of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] inclined by $59.13, presently trading at $56.12. The company’s shares saw 27.66% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $43.96 recorded on 02/21/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MPC fall by -4.54% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.74% compared to -2.65 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.65%, while additionally dropping -8.55% during the last 12 months. Marathon Petroleum Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $78.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 22.08% increase from the current trading price.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.96 to 69.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.13.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] sitting at +4.92 and its Gross Margin at +7.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 6.82.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is . Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has 661.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.96 to 69.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 2.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] a Reliable Buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.