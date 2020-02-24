MetLife, Inc. [NYSE: MET] dipped by -2.01% on the last trading session, reaching $51.23 price per share at the time. MetLife, Inc. represents 921.39M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.20B with the latest information.

The MetLife, Inc. traded at the price of $51.23 with 5.2 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MET shares recorded 5.19M.

MetLife, Inc. [NYSE:MET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.41 to 53.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.28.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MetLife, Inc. [MET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MetLife, Inc. [MET] sitting at +11.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.10%. Its Return on Equity is 9.92, and its Return on Assets is 0.82. These metrics suggest that this MetLife, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MetLife, Inc. [MET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.10. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.91.

MetLife, Inc. [MET] has 921.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.41 to 53.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 1.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MetLife, Inc. [MET] a Reliable Buy?

MetLife, Inc. [MET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.