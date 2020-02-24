MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] stock went down by -0.89% or -0.12 points down from its previous closing price of $13.48. The stock reached $13.36 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MTG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.26% in the period of the last 7 days.

MTG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.58, at one point touching $13.36. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $13.58. The 52-week high currently stands at $15.24 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 1.75% after the recent low of $11.85.

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.85 to 15.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.48.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] sitting at +74.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 54.30%. These measurements indicate that MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%. Its Return on Equity is 17.08, and its Return on Assets is 11.30. These metrics all suggest that MGIC Investment Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.37.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.34.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has 352.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.85 to 15.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 2.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.