Newmont Corporation [NEM] took an upward turn with a change of 2.79%, trading at the price of $49.44 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 9.66 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Newmont Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 6.80M shares for that time period. NEM monthly volatility recorded 2.02%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.90%. PS value for NEM stocks is 4.59 with PB recorded at 1.89.

Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.77 to 48.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.10.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Newmont Corporation [NEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmont Corporation [NEM] sitting at +15.67 and its Gross Margin at +20.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.40%. These measurements indicate that Newmont Corporation [NEM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is 18.03, and its Return on Assets is 9.48. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NEM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.17. Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.17 and P/E Ratio of 14.25. These metrics all suggest that Newmont Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.86 and its Current Ratio is 2.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] has 818.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $40.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.77 to 48.99. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.13, which indicates that it is 2.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.10. This RSI suggests that Newmont Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Newmont Corporation [NEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newmont Corporation [NEM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.