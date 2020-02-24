Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] stock went up by 1.46% or 0.34 points up from its previous closing price of $23.35. The stock reached $23.69 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.30% in the period of the last 7 days.

PK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $23.79, at one point touching $23.09. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $23.79. The 52-week high currently stands at $33.02 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -24.91% after the recent low of $21.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.67 to 33.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.35.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 02/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] sitting at +14.87 and its Gross Margin at +19.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80%. Its Return on Equity is 8.07, and its Return on Assets is 4.93. These metrics suggest that this Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.94 and P/E Ratio of 20.35. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] earns $5,294,004 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.69 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.45 and its Current Ratio is 1.45. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has 239.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.67 to 33.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.