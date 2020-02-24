Parsley Energy, Inc.[PE] stock saw a move by -7.97% on Thursday, touching 1.83 million. Based on the recent volume, Parsley Energy, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PE shares recorded 383.61M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] stock could reach median target price of $25.00.

Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] stock additionally went down by -8.47% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.06% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PE stock is set at -6.58% by far, with shares price recording returns by 11.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PE shares showcased 0.30% increase. PE saw -30.28% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.35% compared to high within the same period of time.

Parsley Energy, Inc. [NYSE:PE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.72 to 22.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] sitting at +28.47 and its Gross Margin at +36.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.20%. These measurements indicate that Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.70%. Its Return on Equity is 3.09, and its Return on Assets is 1.82. These metrics suggest that this Parsley Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.58. Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 24.68. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.50.

Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] has 383.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.72 to 22.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 3.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.