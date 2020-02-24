Sea Limited [SE] took an upward turn with a change of -6.58%, trading at the price of $48.44 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.1 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Sea Limited shares have an average trading volume of 3.87M shares for that time period. SE monthly volatility recorded 2.83%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.51%. PS value for SE stocks is 14.46 with PB recorded at 19.06.

Sea Limited [NYSE:SE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.76 to 52.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.85.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 03/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sea Limited [SE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sea Limited [SE] sitting at -120.13 and its Gross Margin at -1.08, this company’s Net Margin is now -86.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -98.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -121.00%. Its Return on Equity is -851.69, and its Return on Assets is -46.01. These metrics suggest that this Sea Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 129.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -15.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sea Limited [SE] earns $36,618 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.35 and its Current Ratio is 1.38. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sea Limited [SE] has 469.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.76 to 52.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 207.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sea Limited [SE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sea Limited [SE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.