Simon Property Group, Inc. [NYSE: SPG] gained by 1.22% on the last trading session, reaching $142.25 price per share at the time. Simon Property Group, Inc. represents 319.84M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.50B with the latest information.

The Simon Property Group, Inc. traded at the price of $142.25 with 3.04 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SPG shares recorded 1.93M.

Simon Property Group, Inc. [NYSE:SPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.01 to 186.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $140.53.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] sitting at +36.81 and its Gross Margin at +60.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.20%. These measurements indicate that Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.00%. Its Return on Equity is 71.67, and its Return on Assets is 6.74. These metrics all suggest that Simon Property Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 976.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 993.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.21 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.19.

Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] has 319.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $45.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.01 to 186.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 1.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.