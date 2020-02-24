The share price of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] inclined by $31.89, presently trading at $32.63. The company’s shares saw 8.91% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $29.96 recorded on 02/21/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SIX fall by -16.70% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -17.45% compared to -6.54 of all time high it touched on 02/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -12.33%, while additionally dropping -42.14% during the last 12 months. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $41.55. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.92% increase from the current trading price.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.96 to 59.52. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.89.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] sitting at +29.04 and its Gross Margin at +42.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.00%. These measurements indicate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 29.30%. Its Return on Assets is 6.63.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.36.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] has 84.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.96 to 59.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 4.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.12. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.