Skechers U.S.A., Inc.[SKX] stock saw a move by -6.98% on Thursday, touching 1.08 million. Based on the recent volume, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SKX shares recorded 162.20M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] stock could reach median target price of $49.00.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] stock additionally went down by -9.09% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -10.57% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SKX stock is set at 9.79% by far, with shares price recording returns by -9.38% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SKX shares showcased 18.65% increase. SKX saw -22.87% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 26.19% compared to high within the same period of time.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [NYSE:SKX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.20 to 44.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.90.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] sitting at +9.50 and its Gross Margin at +47.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.20%. Its Return on Equity is 15.94, and its Return on Assets is 8.53. These metrics all suggest that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 66.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.86.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.41 and its Current Ratio is 2.28. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] has 162.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.20 to 44.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 2.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.08. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.