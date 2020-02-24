Stamps.com Inc. [NASDAQ: STMP] opened at N/A and closed at $157.99 a share within trading session on 02/21/20. That means that the stock gained by 10.43% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $174.47.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Stamps.com Inc. [NASDAQ: STMP] had 6 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 479.30K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.09%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.11%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $32.54 during that period and STMP managed to take a rebound to $203.87 in the last 52 weeks.

Stamps.com Inc. [NASDAQ:STMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.54 to 203.87. This is compared to its latest closing price of $157.99.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] sitting at +16.36 and its Gross Margin at +68.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00%. These measurements indicate that Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.50%. Its Return on Equity is 9.26, and its Return on Assets is 6.75. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates STMP financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.46.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.64.

Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] has 16.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.54 to 203.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 436.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 13.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 92.31. This RSI suggests that Stamps.com Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. [STMP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.